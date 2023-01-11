In a 2017 interview, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman disclosed that his childhood hero, Derek Jeter, was the reason behind him wearing jersey No. 2.

Not many MLB fans are aware that Bregman is a huge Jeter fan. Growing up, he frequently mimicked Jeter's signature jump-throw in his hometown of New Mexico.

In an interview with My Daily News, Bregman said:

"I grew up loving Derek Jeter and loving the Yankees. So every time the Yankees were on TV, I was watching and I always loved to watch him, just the way he went about his business."

He added:

"He was The Captain on the field and he came through in the clutch. He's just a guy you want on your team and you want to go out there and battle with, and that's why I wear No. 2."

Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan Alex Bregman will wear No. 2 with the Astros, representative of his draft slot and Derek Jeter, his favorite player growing up. Alex Bregman will wear No. 2 with the Astros, representative of his draft slot and Derek Jeter, his favorite player growing up.

Many MLB stars of the current generation have been inspired to pursue baseball because of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The legacy left behind by the five-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner still motivates many aspiring players to follow in the footsteps of the 2020 Hall of Famer.

Alex Bregman hit a grand slam on Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Houston Astros' third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman created history when he hit his first grand slam, which helped his team, the Houston Astros, defeat the Yankees 10-7 at Yankee Stadium.

The cherry on top for Bregman was that he hit the grand slam in front of his childhood hero, Derek Jeter, whose uniform number was retired the same day.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Today in 2017, Alex Bregman hit the first grand slam of his career. This happened at Yankee Stadium on national TV, on Derek Jeter Night. Astros won 10-7. Today in 2017, Alex Bregman hit the first grand slam of his career. This happened at Yankee Stadium on national TV, on Derek Jeter Night. Astros won 10-7. https://t.co/ccpHKVO2bE

Here's what Bregman had to say about the memorable game:

“I guess it was the No. 2 magic tonight. It was a really cool moment, Sunday Night Baseball. I was at dinner [Saturday] night with [ESPN announcer Aaron] Boone, and I told him, I said, ‘Hey, you never know. No. 2, Derek Jeter Night, it might happen.’ When I hit it, I was like, ‘Holy cow.'"

After Derek Jeter did it on June 18, 2005, Alex Bregman became the first player to smash a grand slam while wearing jersey No. 2 at Yankee Stadium in 2017.

