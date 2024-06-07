Houston Astros vs LA Angels Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 1, June 7, 2024 

The Houston Astros are somewhat getting back on track. Although they lost their last game against the St. Louis Cardinals, they won the series, 2-1 and are now eyeing the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are also set to get on the field with a winning momentum after a clean sweep of the San Diego Padres in their three-game series. They too will look to continue their strong run.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is set to be the second series between both sides this season. The Angels won the first series, 2-1 at the end of May. Manager Joe Espada and Co. will try to make it even and grab the series win at Angel Stadium.

Astros vs. Angels: Preview

Game 1 between the Astros and the Angels starts at 9:38 p.m. EDT. Fans can catch the live broadcast on SCHN. The game will also be streamed online on FuboTV.

The Astros are third on the AL West table with a 28-35 record, while the Angels are fifth in the division with a 24-38 record.

Astros vs. Angels: Head-to-head

This AL-West rivalry has emerged multiple times in the past. In total, the two teams have faced each other 203 times. In these encounters, the Astros have an upper hand over the Angels with a 122-81 record.

Astros vs. Angels: Pitching matchups

Framber Valdez will be the first on the mound for the Astros on Friday. The 30-year-old flamethrower has played and started nine games so far this season with a 4-3 record. He has an ERA of 3.95, a WHIP of 1.24 and 42 strikeouts so far this regular season.

Griffin Canning will start for the Angels on the mound on Friday. The 28-year-old RHP has played and started 12 games for his team this season, holding a 2-5 record. He has a 4.69 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP of 1.67 and 45 strikeouts.

Astros vs. Angels: Prediction

After starting off in bad shape, the Astros are slowly getting back on track and are the favorites to win the series opener against the Angels on Friday.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Josh Hader, Valdez and the rest of the team must avoid the mistakes they made in the previous series against the Halos a couple of months ago.

Expand Tweet

Although the Angels are the underdogs in this game, its almost a coin toss between who could come out on top in the series. However, expect the Angels to get over the line in a high-scoring affair in the opening game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback