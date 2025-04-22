How Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are creating history for Yankees with blockbuster 2025 start

Last year, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were a historic duo, drawing comparisons to the Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris tandems of old. They were two of the best hitters by virtually every single metric last year.
In 2025, though, Soto left to sign with the New York Mets. He had to be recreated with a slew of incoming additions, including Paul Goldschmidt. The former NL MVP was considered a minor addition given his struggles last year.
But now, Goldschmidt is surging, and his dominance alongside Judge has proved to be historic. They have now done something no New York Yankees teammates, including Judge and Soto, have ever done.
Judge leads baseball with an unfathomable .384 batting average. Goldschmidt is somehow not far behind with a .372 average so far as the everyday first baseman. They are the two best hitters by that metric.
This is the first time in baseball history that the Yankees have held the top two batting averages through at least 23 games. Goldschmidt is 16 points clear of his former teammate, St. Louis Cardinals star Brendan Donovan, so they could hold this mark for a while.
Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are dominating baseball
In 2022, Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge were the two MVPs of baseball. Judge had a historic 62-homer season, and Goldschmidt was the NL's choice after a dominant year.
Three years later, Judge has another MVP, but Goldschmidt has struggled a bit. Now that they're teammates, though, they're back on top of the baseball world. They rank first and (tied for) second in hits with 33 for Judge and 32 for Goldschmidt.
Judge is first in on-base percentage, and Goldschmidt is 11th as well. Judge is lapping the rest of baseball with a 239 wRC+, and Goldschmidt is at a respectable 159 (22nd in the sport).
Judge tops in offensive rating on Fangraphs with a 15.3 metric, and Goldschmidt is having a quality year there, too. He ranks 26th in MLB with a 5.8 mark. Goldschmidt has done most of his damage without much power, as he only has six extra-base hits and seven RBIs. Judge has seven home runs alone.
The right fielder also leads baseball with a .501 wOBA, and Goldschmidt, once again not leading but having a good year, ranks 25th with a .389 mark.