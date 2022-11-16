How did Aaron Judge's wife meet the MLB superstar?

Aaron Judge has been named one of the finalists for the American League MVP Award. This is the second time in his career that he has been selected as a finalist for the honor.

The selection comes on the heels of a historic season from Judge. During the last series of the regular season against the Texas Rangers, he hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the previous single-season home run record set by fellow New York Yankees star Roger Maris in 1961.

In addition to making history, Judge also bested the personal record of Babe Ruth. Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927, a number that Judge surpassed with his 61st home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays in September.

Accompaying the player on his home run quest were his parents and wife Samantha Bracksieck. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Maui, Hawaii last December. Their wedding was originally set for 2020 but was pushed back due to Covid restrictions.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

"A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college" - @ Talkin Yanks

The wedding was the culmination of a romance that stretches back several years between the pair. In fact, the two are believed to have first started dating when they were both students at Linden High School in Linden, California.

Their romance blossomed as the pair embarked on their college journey together. Both of them went to Fresno State University in Fresno, California, where Judge was a star baseball and football player, while Samantha majored in Kiniesiology.

Bracksieck was in attendance with Judge's adoptive parents, Patty and Wayne, when the star hit his 62nd home run at Globe Life Park in early October.

"Aaron Judge marries longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck in Hawaii" - @ New York Post

The pair are both devout Christians and are not shy about sharing their faith through various social media outlets. They are also heavily involved in various charitable causes around the New York City area and beyond.

MVP or not, Aaron Judge has cemented his spot in history

Aaron Judge often speaks about his devotion to Bracksieck and how she is one of his biggest supporters. Judge is likely to win the MVP Award this season, but even if he doesn't, he has certainly won in the hearts and mind of millions of fans.

Poll : 0 votes