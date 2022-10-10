How did Aroldis Chapman Tattoo Infection lead him to IL list?

Aroldis Chapman is seen as one of the best closers in the modern game of baseball. However, rumors have recently spread that he is on the IL for the most unorthodox reasons.

At the end of August, the New York Yankees confirmed that Chapman would be missing about 2 weeks on account of a leg infection. Although Chapman has since returned to the Yankees lineup unscathed - many have been wondering what exactly happened.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES Chapman is going on the IL with an infection in his leg, Boone said. It stemmed from getting a tattoo. Chapman is going on the IL with an infection in his leg, Boone said. It stemmed from getting a tattoo.

"Chapman is going on the IL with an infection in his leg, Boone said. It stemmed from getting a tattoo." - @ Jack Curry

On August 28, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Aroldis Chapman would be going on the injury list because of a leg infection. Boone later clarified that the infection stemmed from a tattoo on his leg that the closer recently got.

Chapman got the tattoo in New York before the Yankees headed out on a 10-game roadtrip that would see action against the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins.

#YANKSonYES Aroldis Chapman shares his disappointment in not being able to play and updates us on how his tattoo infection is feeling as he awaits his return. Aroldis Chapman shares his disappointment in not being able to play and updates us on how his tattoo infection is feeling as he awaits his return. #YANKSonYES https://t.co/WOausGNgVU

"Aroldis Chapman shares his disappointment in not being able to play and updates us on how his tattoo infection is feeling as he awaits his return." - @ YES Network

Chapman spoke out on the infection, which he said saw him feeling depleted and with high, feverish temperatures. Speaking to Yankees media through a translator, Chapman said: ""I remember chatting with the doctor and he basically told me there's an infection right now going on. I had a fever, but I feel much better now."

Chapman is a six-time All-Star who began his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. Since coming to the New York Yankees in 2016, Chapman has solidified his role as one of MLB's most relied upon closers.

Aroldis Chapman, originally from Cuba, has 315 career saves. Although his ERA in 2022 was substantially higher than it has been in previous seasons. Chapman finished the 2022 season with an ERA of 4.46 - the first time in his career he has had an ERA over 4.00.

Aroldis Chapman seems to be slowing down

Chapman will turn 35 this offseason. Although he is still a potent closer, his numbers are simply not what they used to be. Apart from his rising ERA, Chapman only registered 9 saves this season, the lowest of any full season in his career. Staring down free agency, his future may be unknown. As for the tattoo, we can only hope that it looks good.

