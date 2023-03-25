How can I avail Face Scan feature through MLB The Show 23 Companion App?

Early access to MLB The Show 23 is available online, with the complete game set to be released worldwide on March 28.

MLB The Show 23 Companion App is a mobile application developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment that allows players to connect to their MLB The Show 23 game on their PlayStation console through their mobile devices.

This companion app provides players with a variety of features that enhance their gaming experience, like the ability to access game modes, create custom rosters and track their progress in-game. One of the notable features of the MLB The Show 23 Companion App is the ability to avail the Face Scan feature.

This feature allows players to create a custom player that looks like them. It uses the camera on the player's mobile device to scan their face and generate a 3D model of their likeness, which can then be imported into the game. The process of creating a custom player through the Face Scan feature is straightforward and can be completed in a few simple steps.

To avail the Face Scan feature through the MLB The Show 23 Companion App, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the MLB The Show 23 Companion App on their mobile device. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices.

Step 2: Launch the app and log in to their PlayStation Network account.

Step 3: Select the 'Face Scan' option from the app's main menu.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to scan their face using the camera on their mobile device.

Step 5: Once the scanning process is complete, the app will generate a 3D model of their likeness, which can be edited and adjusted to their liking.

Step 6: Save the custom player, and import it into MLB The Show 23 on their PlayStation console.

In conclusion, MLB The Show 23 Companion App is an excellent tool for players who want to enhance their gaming experience by creating custom players that look like them.

