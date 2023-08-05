How can I get Apple TV+ for free? Astros promotion details, cost, and more

As more and more fans across baseball make the switch to streaming, Apple TV+ has emerged as a prime choice for many. Recently, some rumors have been spreading that fans can watch for free.

Founded in November 2019, Apple TV+ is the eponymously named streaming flagship of the technology giant. A subscription-based service, it offers hundreds of movies and TV shoes for streaming.

Available on Apple's website, TV and mobile apps, the service truly does give fans a great opportunity to catch some of the best flicks around.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Apple TV announced that they would be partnering with MLB to exclusively air some select games during the upcoming season. Their exclusive program, called Friday Night Baseball, would feature a weekly doubleheader on fridays. Included would be pre and post game coverage, available to viewers in nine territories, including the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan, and Mexico.

Additionally, blackout restrictions do not apply, meaning that you could easily watch a New York Yankees game from California without worrying.

Like anything worth having, access to Friday Night Baseball comes at a price. Thankfully, the cost is not unreasonable. For $6.99 per month, fans are able to catch 50 live games in the season, as well as 20 baseball related programs.

The first game to be aired by Apple TV this season was a game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. A preview of the entire schedule and game selection can be found on the website.

While you may not be able to avail of Apple TV+ for free, the service does offer a seven-day trial, which as close as you can get to using it for free. The trial period can be accessed easily on the Apple TV website.

Apple TV+ is on the vanguard of streaming

Already, the MLB has witnessed a strong uptick in the overall share of viewers who are streaming games. By offering an exclusive selection of games at a reasonable price, Apple is positioning itself as one of the top students in their class when it comes to MLB streaming.