“How can you not love baseball?” - Yankees fans delighted as Anthony Rizzo secures walk-off win against the Tigers 

A close game unfolded on Friday between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, with Anthony Rizzo coming out with a walk-off hit to secure the victory for New York. After losing their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees returned to winning ways, registering a 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium.

Before Rizzo's RBI single, Giancarlo Stanton tied the game with an RBI double to start the inning. The Yankees offense was shut off till the eighth inning, but they more than made it up after getting four hits in a row against closer Jason Foley in the ninth.

This left Yankees fans happy and pumped as they shared their reactions on X/Twitter:

"Rizzo forgetaboutit Theeeeee yankeeees win," one fan said.

"I hope this is what they needed to get going," one fan posted.

Some fans saw the downside of it, mentioning the team's struggle against the Tigers:

"Why do the Yankee bats always struggle? Doesn’t matter who the players or coaches are," one fan asked.

"I’m worried about this offense," another wrote.

"Weak but a win is a win," one wrote.

Yankees arrive just in time to register 21st win

It wasn't a good night for the Yankees offense, where they could only get two hits off the first eight innings. However, kudos to the pitchers who kept it close, as the Yankees only trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.

The Tigers called their closer, Jason Foley, to secure a close game. However, the move fired back as Aaron Judge started the inning with a single to center field. Alex Verdugo then executed a perfect bunt to load up first and second.

Then walked Giancarlo Stanton, who ripped the high heater to right field for an RBI double to tie things down. Rizzo then capped off the victory with an RBI single to right field.

Marcus Stroman (5.1 innings, one run), Ian Hamilton (1.1 innings), Victor Gonzalez (1.1 innings) and Dennis Santana (1.0 innings) held down the fort at one end.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 21-13 for the season, while the Tigers dropped to 18-14 on the season. They play their second game on Saturday.

