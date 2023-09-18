How did Carlos Correa get injured? Twins $200,000,000 star forced to exit game vs Reds early

The Minnesota Twins may be without star shortstop Carlos Correa for a few games as the veteran was forced to exit Monday's action after re-aggravating plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's a disappointing situation for both the team and the player as his health will be a major question mark heading into the postseason.
"Kyle Farmer is pinch-hitting for Carlos Correa in the second inning. Correa, still dealing with the plantar fasciitis, had to run a ways into shallow left to catch a TJ Friedl popup in the first inning." - @dohyoungpark
As of Monday, the Minnesota Twins sit 7.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for sole possession of the American League Central. Although the team currently has a postseason berth locked up, their World Series ambitions are capped if Carlos Correa is not on the field.
