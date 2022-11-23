How did Clayton Kershaw meet his wife Ellen Kershaw?

Clayton Kershaw is an example of the rare instance of fans getting to see a future MLB Hall of Fame player pitch day in and day out. He has continually shown himself to be one of the best pitchers alive today.

Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, Kershaw has been non-stop. He had a league-best 21 wins in his breakout season of 2011 to go along with his league-best ERA of 2.28. These numbers were enough to win him his first Cy Young Award at age 23.

"My yearly reminder that I just love Ellen Kershaw" - @ Jessica Milam

With nine All-Star appearances, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award and a World Series, he remains one of the best players in the league. However, not as much focus has been on Clayton Kershaw's personal life.

Kershaw first began dating Ellen Melson when the pair were 16-year old students at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas. After high school, when he went on to make his debut with the Dodgers, she attended Texas A & M University.

The two were never far apart, often making visits. When Melson graduated in 2010, the two decided it was time to marry. The pair were betrothed at a Methodist Ceremony in Texas in December 2010.

They are passionate about their Methodist Christian faith and have four children together. Ellen is also a passionate philanthropist who has led several missions to serve the underprivelegded youth of Lusaka, Zambia. She has always cited her love of family and devotion to her Christian faith as her main drivers in life.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Ellen Kershaw and the kids get ready to head to the ballpark to watch @ClaytonKersh22 make history on tomorrow's all-new #BackstageDodgers after the post-game show. Ellen Kershaw and the kids get ready to head to the ballpark to watch @ClaytonKersh22 make history on tomorrow's all-new #BackstageDodgers after the post-game show. https://t.co/3D9yeYc2Oj

"Ellen Kershaw and the kids get ready to head to the ballpark to watch @ClaytonKersh22 make history on tomorrow's all-new #BackStageDodgers after the post-game show." - @ SportsNet LA

In 2012, Ellen Kershaw published a book called "Arise: Live out Your Faith and Dreams on Whatever Field You Find Yourself." The book explores the complex and dynamic journey that she has found herself on by virtue of being married to a widely-known baseball star in Clayton Kershaw.

Ellen and Clayton Kershaw set for another great season

Ellen has always been front and center in supporting her husband along with their kids. After the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2020 World Series, the pair were photographed in a loving embrace at Tropicana Field.

Clayton Kershaw will be 35 heading into next season, and Ellen will be there with her husband, supporting him every step of the way.

