How to dive in MLB The Show 23? In-game controls explained

MLB The Show 23 provides an opportunity for players to turn an extra-base hit into an out and make memorable plays by robbing home runs and stealing bases. However, there are no button prompts for these moments, so players need to know how to perform them.

How to slide, dive and jump in MLB The Show 23?

To slide, players should hold down L1 and flick the right thumbstick up for a headfirst slide or down for a feet-first slide. They can also flick the right thumbstick left or right to aim for the left or right side of the base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For diving, players should press R2, and for jumping, they should press R1. The game has default settings for these controls, but players can change them to two-button settings if they prefer to separate the dive and jump actions into different buttons.

Players can slide, dive and jump in MLB The Show

What are the best uses for each slide, dive, and jump?

Feet-first slides are faster, but head-first slides avoid tags better. By flicking the right thumbstick towards a corner, players can select a direction as well as the type of slide to do. The AI will choose a slide for you, but it frequently targets directly at the bottom and makes no attempt to avoid a tag.

It's a good idea to utilize the drifting ball setting to see exactly where a ball will land. If no one dives, the AI will not dive; instead, it will allow the ball to bounce and play it on a hop. Timing can be difficult at each of these spots, but with a high fielding statistic, players can jump incredibly high for a highlight reel catch.

Mastering defense in MLB The Show can be tricky.

Playing defense in MLB The Show 23 can be challenging but rewarding. Players need to know how to slide, dive, and jump to make memorable plays that turn games around. The default controls are set to the two right shoulder buttons on the controller, but players can customize them to suit their preferences. With practice, players can become experts in these controls and turn routine plays into game-changing moments.

MLB The Show 23 is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes