How far was Joey Gallo home run vs Cubs? Twins slugger's moonshot breaks Statcast

Joey Gallo hit a towering homer in the game against the Chicago Cubs as the Minnesota Twins absolutely routed their Midwest rivals in an 11-1 drubbing at home. Gallo's homer had such gravity behind it that it broke Statcast as the technology was unable to track the trajectory of the flyball.

This was Joey Gallo's eighth home run of the season in the Twins' season-high five homer game. Hayden Wesneski, starter for the Cubs, was already feeling the pressure with first and second base loaded. Will Castro doubled to right before Ryan Jeffers was issued a walk.

Thus Gallo, who was the leadoff hitter, came to the plate for his second at-bat and thumped a 94.9 mph 1-1 fastball out towards the stands. The left-hander gave it the full monty as the flyball went past the stands in the right-center field. Even fans couldn't locate the ball as there was clear confusion on their faces before it eventually bounced back onto the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Minnesota Twins broadcasters were hoping to track the ball as the Twins outfielder circled around the bases. The three-run home run took Minneapolis' team to a 4-0 lead. Joey Gallo's partner in leadoff, Alex Kirilloff went yard for the second time if the game just three pitches later. Kiriloff had also given histeam the lead with a 382-feet home run in the first.

If Gallo's hit would have been measured, it would surely be on track to break the longest ever hit recorded by Statcast at 505ft by Nomar Mazara. Gallo is tied for eighth on that list at 495 feet during his time with the Texas Rangers.

Joey Gallo finding success post Yankees spell

Joey Gallo was billed to be a major offensive figure in the New York Yankees lineup. Lack of effective performances meant he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season on deadline day. However his recent form must be irking Yankees fans who would have been satisfied to have him in their team looking at their current lack of options in offence.

Poll : 0 votes