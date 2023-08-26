How did Felix Bautista get injured? Orioles pitcher exits game vs Rockies early 

Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista had to be removed from the game with one pitch in it for his team to win their series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. The O's eventually took a close contest 5-4 at home.

The incident in question occurred in the ninth innings with Felix Bautista on the mound. Having got two outs in the innings and pitching on a 2-2 count to Michael Toglia, the Os reliever needed just one strike to fold the Rockies.

That didn't come, as on a 102.3 mph fastball that missed the strike zone by a long way, Bautista injured his arm. The nature of the injury was uncertain as trainers tended to him on the mound. After a brief discussion, he was removed from the game, with Daniel Coulombe coming on to replace him for a single pitch.

As reported by the Orioles, the team is closely monitoring the health of their star reliever who has notched up 33 saves this season. Moreover, he has pitched amazingly well under pressure with a 7-2 W-L record. After the game, manager Brandon Hyde said about Bautista's injury:

"When the best closer in the game leaves the game, it's never a good feeling."

Who could replace Felix Bautista in the bullpen lineup for the Orioles?

Felix Bautista is one of the O's biggest assets and has very well proved why. The management will look towards Yennier Cano or even Daniel Coulombe to replace Bautista. Baltimore is expected to provide an update soon as soon as the test results of the player are out.