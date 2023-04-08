How can I find all Easter eggs in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to crack The Great Egg Hunt 

MLB The Show 23 has many hidden Easter eggs that are waiting to be discovered by players. Easter eggs are hidden features and references within video games, and they have become a popular way to add an extra layer of fun to the gameplay experience.

If you want to find all the Easter eggs in the game, here are some tips and tricks to help you on your hunt.

Explore the game thoroughly: The first step to finding Easter eggs is to explore the game thoroughly. Pay attention to every detail, including the menus, loading screens, and gameplay. You never know where an Easter egg may be hiding. Look for clues: Easter eggs are often hidden in plain sight, but may require some detective work to uncover. Look for clues such as cryptic messages, hidden symbols, or patterns that may lead you to an Easter egg. Check social media: Developers often tease Easter eggs on social media platforms such as Twitter or Reddit. Follow the game's official accounts and check for any hints or clues about Easter eggs. Use the community: The MLB The Show community is a great resource for finding Easter eggs. Join online forums or chat groups and collaborate with other players to uncover hidden secrets. Pay attention to sound effects: Sound effects in the game may contain clues or references to Easter eggs. Listen carefully to the sounds in the game, including dialogue, music, and sound effects. Try different combinations: Easter eggs may require specific combinations of buttons, inputs, or actions to trigger. Experiment with different combinations and try different things to see if you can uncover something new. Keep an eye out for references: Easter eggs often reference other games, movies, or pop culture. If you notice a reference, it may be a clue to an Easter egg. Look for glitches: Glitches in the game may sometimes reveal hidden Easter eggs. If you notice a glitch, try to replicate it and see if it leads you to an Easter egg.

Finding all the Easter eggs in MLB The Show 23 can be a fun and rewarding experience. By exploring the game thoroughly, looking for clues, checking social media, using the community, paying attention to sound effects, trying different combinations, looking for references, and keeping an eye out for glitches, you can uncover all the hidden secrets in the game.

Egg 1: Moments in the Main Menu



Egg 2: MOST people got Mini Seasons to work with Winning 1 game against 4 different teams (could maybe be teams from different continents)



Egg 3: Play any Conquest Game* (this is a newer fix to the original goal to…

Happy hunting!

