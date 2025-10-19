  • home icon
  • “How did Juan Soto like his taste?” - Fans troll resurfaced Yankees–Tarik Skubal rumor after MLB insider prediction goes viral

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:28 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Fans troll resurfaced Yankees–Tarik Skubal rumor after MLB insider prediction goes viral - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees' season ended in disappointment after the American League East team was eliminated from the postseason by the Toronto Blue Jays in the division series.

With the Yankees' season ending earlier than anticipated, speculations about a rebuild of the roster in the offseason have been making the rounds. Amid the speculations, veteran MLB insider Buster Olney's report on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has resurfaced on X.

Olney reported in July that Skubal could land a $400 million contract after next season with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets the likely suitors.

While a fan account urged the Yankees to sign Skubal and give him a taste of playing in Bronx next season before roping him in free agency, social media reminded of the Juan Soto sweepstakes from last offseason.

"Nah dude. Dumb post. If you want him just sign him. This taste of the Bronx sh** is dumb af. How did Soto like his taste?"
"You mean they way they did with Soto?"
"He would melt down so fast and the yankees would have another huge contract they'd be paying for ten years."
"I swear, I've heard this exact same thing a couple yrs ago about another generational lefty player... How'd that "taste of the Bronx" tactic work out? Get over yourselves. The Yankees allure from the 2000's is gone. It's not enough to sway a FA to sign anymore."
"Yeah because thats totally how it went with Soto..."

The Yankees traded Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 season. Although the All-Star outfielder had a stellar first season in the Bronx, he signed for crosstown rivals the New York Mets on a blockbuster $765 million contract last offseason.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
