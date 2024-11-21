Freddie Freeman might be the most popular player in the MLB right now. While stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are more widely recognized, Freeman's heroics for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series have elevated his celebrity status.

After being named the World Series MVP, Freeman has been making the rounds across various media platforms, including an appearance on "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce." Despite his rise in fame, fans weren’t thrilled with Freeman's outfit as he and his wife, Chelsea, attended the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

After images of the couple emerged on social media, fans couldn't help themselves from taking shots at the all-grey suit (although it appears brown in the MLB's post) Freeman wore.

"How did she let Freddie out of the house with that suite?" One fan asked.

"Went for country fancy and got hibachi chef," another fan added.

"Steven Seagal approves this fit," one more fan shared.

The eight-time All-Star and his wife, Chelsea, were among the hundreds of stars in attendance for country music's biggest night. The awards were held on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Not a creative bone in his body. Freddie is still trying to catchup to the great one," one fan said.

"That's not a suit. Freddie looks like #1 a futuristic UPS driver #2 a monk from Demolition Man," another fan wrote.

"My man wearing the bag the suit comes in," one more added.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman's son Max had a major health scare before the end of the regular season

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, had to endure one of the most difficult situations that could happen to a parent. The couple's son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition that attacks one's immune system.

While the symptoms can vary depending on the person, it can cause paralysis. Max was brought into the intensive care unit, and the family spent several days with him before being released from the hospital. While he is expected to fully recover, Max could have a long road ahead.

