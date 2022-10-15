How long is Carlos Correa's Contract with the Twins?

While the MLB playoffs are underway, teams and players are looking ahead to the offseason, including polarizing shortstop Carlos Correa. While his intention to opt-out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins was merely speculation, it appears that Correa will be heading towards unrestricted free agency.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia

"Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia" - FOX Sports: MLB

In a recent interview with the Puerto Rican newspaper 'El Nuevo Dia' (article available with subscription), Correa did confirm his plan to opt-out of his contract with the Twins, saying "that's the right decision." It is not surprising that he will opt-out, as his three-year contract with the Twins seems to be more of a security blanket as opposed to a long-term commitment.

Following last winter's MLB lockout, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal. The contract included opt-out options for Carlos after the first and second seasons that he will exercise. At 28-years-old, the temptation to sign a massive extension with the help of his agent Scott Boras, who helped negotiate Bryce Harper's $330 million deal, was too much to pass up.

Where will Carlos Correa land and how much will he be seeking in free agency?

Although Correa has said that he would love to return to the Twins, him and his agent will undoubtedly be seeking both the best situation and the most money available.

SKOR North @SKORNorth STAY OR GO: Carlos Correa would love to be back with the #MNTwins and he's leaving it up to his agent Scott Boras to get a new deal done...

"STAY OR GO: Carlos Correa would love to be back with the #MNTwins and he's leaving it up to his agent Scott Boras to get a new deal done..." - SKOR North

While a return to the Twins cannot be ruled out, teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners are among the favorites to land Correa this offseason.

All of the teams mentioned are either big market teams, World Series contenders, or both. The amount he will command is unknown, but Correa and co. will certainly be looking to land a deal similar to the 10-year, $325 million contract that Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers.

Nash Walker @Nashwalker9

NEW: Carlos Correa and Scott Boras will almost certainly look to match Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million contract from last offseason. Will they get it?NEW: youtube.com/watch?v=l8XhRe…

"Carlos Correa and Scott Boras will almost certainly look to match Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million contract from last offseason. Will they get it?" - Nash Walker

It remains to be seen where Correa will land, but it goes without saying that he will enter the 2023 season a much wealthier man.

