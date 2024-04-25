How long is Framber Valdez out? Injury Update, Return Date and More

Framber Valdez has been on the Injured List for about two weeks. On April 9, he landed on the IL with an elbow injury. Sometimes, that's really bad news for a pitcher. Valdez dodged a bullet and didn't need surgery or anything. In fact, he is very near to a return based on his latest injury update.

Framber Valdez Injury Update

Feamber Valdez has been dealing with an elbow injury. He came down with some elbow inflammation in early April, putting him on the 15-day Injured List. He has not pitched since, but he did appear in the dugout during some regular-season games.

Valdez appears to now be rounding the corner and nearing a return. The Houston Astros have struggled thus far in 2024, being the worst team in the AL West. The return of one of their best pitchers will bring some much-needed reinforcements.

Framber Valdez Return Date

According to manager Joe Espada, Framber Valdez is slated to make his debut on Sunday. The Astros will be in Mexico City for an International Series with the Colorado Rockies. He will be activated from the Injury List just prior to that return.

Framber Valdez Injury history

Framber Valdez has largely been the picture of health since he came into Major League Baseball. He only has four injuries of note since the beginning of the 2021 season. He opened the 2021 season with a finger injury in March, one that wasn't too debilitating.

Later in that same season (September), the Astros pitcher suffered a hand injury. Then in July 2023, Valdez suffered an ailment once more. That also didn't cost him a tremendous amount of time.

Framber Valdez hasn't had too many injuries over the course of his career

Thus far, the elbow inflammation he came down with in 2024 is both his latest and arguably his worst injury yet. It cost him about two and a half weeks, where most of his other injuries were rather minor.

However, this could have been much worse. Elbow inflammation is usually a catch-all term for elbow injuries that often bears bad news. For example, Gerrit Cole had \elbow inflammation and he's been out for almost two months.

