How long is Gerrit Cole out? Injury Update and probable return date after recent bullpen session

Before the season even began, Yankees fans received some ill-fated news regarding the health of Gerrit Cole. On account of some discomfort in his elbow, the ace was later diagnosed with inflammation and edema in his pitching elbow, and slated to miss 1-2 months.

For Yankees fans, the blow was massive. Last season, Cole had gone 15-4, posting a league-best 2.63 in what was otherwise a very underwhelming season for his club. However, first glimpses of Cole's road to recovery are finally starting ton show.

On Saturday, NJ News reporter Max Goodman claimed that Cole had thrown his first bullpen session since going down with injuries in March. Although the 33 year-old only tossed 15 pitches, it is the closest he has come to MLB action since the end of the 2023 season.

"Gerrit Cole threw 15 pitches off a mound today, his first bullpen session since he was shut down from throwing back in March. Cole was giddy talking about it. He said he was looking forward to this step for a long time, his first taste of pitching in an extended stretch." - Max Goodman

Though it is hard to discern exactly when Cole could return to the New York Yankees lineup, the fact that the team has greenlighted throwing excersizes is telling. However, according to several pundits, including John Heyman of the New York Post, Cole's return date is unlikely to be before the middle of June.

Heading into the second game of their weekend series against the Detroit Tigers, Yankees starters have done a successful job of covering for Cole's absence. The rotation's combined ERA of 3.43 ranks them ninth out of thirty MLB teams in the category.

Gerrit Cole's team understands the importance of taking their time

Now with a record of 21-13, the Yankees find themselves just a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Although an arm like Gerrit Cole's will undoubtedly improve the team's chances going forward, caution remains central to their strategy regarding the reigning Cy Young pitcher. Recently, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com:

“I think everyone in this room understands Gerrit, who he is, how much he loves what he does, and obviously, how good he is at it. So it’s just the process of getting back, another step along the way to getting him back. Glad we were able to get to this point today. Onward and upward.”

A lot could change by June, and it is up to the Yankees hitters, as well as other pitchers to ensure that their star hurler returns to a competitive club.

