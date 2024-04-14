How long is Justin Verlander out? Exploring probable return date for Astros ace after recent update by manager Joe Espada

Justin Verlander has not thrown a pitch yet in the 2024 season, but there's a distinct possibility that his return will be sooner rather than later.

Depending on how the ace feels, he could be back by the end of the week. He has been on a AAA rehab stint for a little while, albeit with limited success.

Chandler Rome tweeted:

"It is a possibility for Justin Verlander to start Friday’s series-opener against the Nationals in D.C., Joe Espada said. Espada hadn’t spoken to Verlander this morning, so they’re waiting to see how he feels before making it official."

Justin Verlander would return to provide a boost for an ailing pitching staff that's been beat up and missing a few starters as it is.

He would also come back to a team mired in a shocking struggle. The Houston Astros are off to one of their worst starts in some time and could use Verlander's pitching.

Justin Verlander injury update brings positive news

Justin Verlander has been on the shelf so far this season

Justin Verlander's latest injury update should be a welcome thing for Houston Astros fans. Per Joe Espada, there's a really good chance he starts the opener against the Washington Nationals this weekend.

If not then, though, it would presumably be soon. If they believe there's a shot he can suit up for Friday's game, whenever his return is would be soon after that if nothing else.

The Astros are somehow one of the league's worst teams. They're 5-11 and have a worse record than the Oakland Athletics. Coming off a division crown, they are last among AL West teams.

In a team with three playoff hopefuls, that's far from the ideal start. There's certainly plenty of time and plenty of talent on the roster to turn it around. They will hopefully be able to start doing so once Verlander returns.

Part of the reason they are struggling is the pitching. Hunter Brown was blasted in his last start, and two pitchers are on the Injured List, including Verlander.

