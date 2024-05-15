How long is Ronel Blanco suspended? Exploring Astros flamethrower's punishment after controversial ejection

The Houston Astros will be without Ronel Blanco for the foreseeable future as the starting pitcher has been issued a 10-game suspension from the MLB. The 30-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics after the umpiring crew discovered a foreign substance on his glove.

"Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has been ejected for use of a foreign substance on his glove. (via @NBCSAthletics)" - @MLBONFOX

The umpire crew ejected Ronel Blanco on Tuesday night at the start of the 4th inning after the discovery.

Although first base umpire Erich Bacchus said that Blanco's glove was clean at the beginning of the game, by the time the 4th inning came around, it was clear that a foreign substance had been applied.

In an official statement from Michael Hill, the MLB's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, it was announced that Blanco not only received a 10-game suspension for violating the use of foreign substances policy but also an undisclosed fine.

It also said that the suspension would be effective Wednesday night unless Blanco appealed the decision.

"From MLB: Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, announced today that Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances, which…" - @MarkBerman_

It's a devastating blow for the Houston Astros who have been trying to get things rolling after a disappointing start to the season. Despite the struggles of the club, one of the highlights of the 2024 campaign has been Blanco, who pitched a no-hitter at the beginning of April.

Before his ejection against the Oakland Athletics, Blanco had been enjoying the best season of this MLB career so far. Over 47.1 innings this season, the 30-year-old has posted an impressive 4-0 record with a 2.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 45 strikeouts.

The suspension of Ronel Blanco is the latest blow to the Astros pitching rotation

The Houston Astros will certainly feel the loss of Blanco as he has been one of the top pitchers on the team so far this season.

It has been a rough start to the 2024 campaign for the Astros, who are fourth in the American League West with a 17-25. One of the reasons behind their struggles has been the injuries and inconsistency from the pitching rotation.

The Astros are without the likes of Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, and Luis Garcia, while Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier have all missed games. The loss of Blanco will force manager Joe Espada to test his team's depth yet again.

