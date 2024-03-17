“How many challenges Angel Hernandez could lose with this" - Fans react as D'backs top prospect Jordan Lawlar successfully reviews strike three call

Jordan Lawlar, one of the top prospects for the Arizona Diamondbacks is creating a buzz after his performance in the MLB Spring Breakout game. The shortstop seems to know his way around the plate, dominating pitchers with his performance.

Recently, Lawlar successfully challenged umpire Angel Hernandez to review a strike three call. Lawlar was right to challenge Hernandez as he went on to score two runs in the inning.

Reacting to the incident, fans took to X appreciating Lawlar for his talent and skill, while some appreciated that the technology would help keep umpires accountable. One fan referred to Hernandez asking how many challenges he could lose to the automated ball strike system.

"How many challenges Angel Hernandez could lose with this?" wrote one fan on X.

It was not long before comments started to pour in supporting Lawlar's challenge.

"Now that's what I call talent and determination! Turning a challenged strike into a double and scoring two runs in the inning? Jordan Lawlar's got skills!" wrote another fan.

While the majority of fans were happy about it, some were displeased with the option to call for a challenge.

"This is terrible for baseball," wrote one fan.

Jordan Lawlar shines at Spring Breakout game

Jordan Lawlaw proved to be a top prospect in his Spring Breakout game. Apart from challenging the umpire, the 21-year-old looked confident with his swings against the Colorado Rockies.

He doubled and grounded out in two at-bats before smashing a 104.3 mph shot into the left field. The Diamondbacks No.1 prospect has experience with the automated ball strike call system from Triple-A last season.

Jordan Lawlar's performance will strengthen his duration with the D'backs in the regular MLB season, giving him more time on the field. Despite his little experience, Lawlar's moment was when he called for the challenge.

Fans were impressed to watch a rookie take a daring call. Lawlar is predicted to be a rising star for the Diamondbacks in the upcoming years. They will want to make use of their top prospect, especially after his stunning move at the plate during the Spring Breakout game.

