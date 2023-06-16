How many challenges do College Baseball coaches get vs MLB Coaches? Rules Explained

As one of the last major sports leagues to make use of the challenge system, the MLB sets itself apart when it comes to other traditional sports. But how similar are the rules when it comes to college ball?

In the MLB, manager gets one challenge per game in the regular season, and two in the playoffs. A second challenge in the regular season, however, may only be used if the first challenge successfully overturned a call on the field.

Moreover, the amount of time allotted for a manager to challenege is just fifteen seconds. This was brought down from twenty seconds just this season, and reduced from thirty seconds in 2020. If a manager fails to alert the umpire crew of his intent to challenge in time, then the play in unreviewable.

For the fourth consecutive year, the 2023 College World Series will be incorporating video review for plays. While the challange rules in the NCAA largely mimmick those seen in the MLB, there are a few key differences.

Firstly, unlike MLB managers, NCAA coaches start the game with two challenges. Additionally, managers can challenge plays they feel exhibited so-called "malicious intent", such as dangerous slides, the runner may be called out even if he is safe.

Another key difference is that NCAA managers can challenege several different parts of the play, while major league managers are constrained to one. An example of this would be a questionnable catch in the outfield followed by a close play at first. While Major League managers would only be able to challenge one event of the play, NCAA managers are allowed to review both.

NCAA managers also have less time to challenge the play. In the pros, a manager holds their hands to their heads in a "headset" motion to let the umpire know that they want to challenge. Conversely, an NCAA boss must get the umpires attention for a review in no longer than ten seconds.

World of MLB challenges is ever-evolving

Managers from the New York Yankees to the Portland Pickles understand the importance of a challenge. In both leagues, the responsibility has been placed on managers to think fast, accurately, and with good judgement. Baseball's next showdown comes with ABS and other AI officiating technologies, and establishing a proper protocol is essential.

