How many errors has Elly De La Cruz made in his career? A closer look at the shortstop's defensive game

Elly De La Cruz is building an impressive resume and could become an MLB legend in the future. His versatility has given him the upper hand and the Cincinnati Reds continue to reap the benefits. Cruz was the top prospect for the Reds and made his debut in 2023.

It was not long before the rising star started to create waves in the MLB. Cruz managed .235/ .300/ .410/ .710 in his 2023 season. The slugger played a crucial role for his team, but also committed a fair number of errors. It is still early days for the Dominican and he is expected to get better.

Since his MLB debut, Cruz has made 23 errors in total. After playing 98 games in 2023, Cruz made 14 errors. Cruz has nine errors in just 40 games this season and will need to have better days on the park to end the year on a high note.

While it might go beyond 14 this season, Cruz is doing a fantastic job overall, contributing effectively to other aspects of the game.

Elly De La Cruz leads MLB in stolen bases

Elly De La Cruz is leading the MLB in stolen bases this season. In 141 appearances at the plate, Cruz has taken the lead with 25 stolen bases. The 22-year-old has more than half a season left and his numbers are only expected to get better. Trailing Cruz is Milwaukee Brewers' second baseman, Brice Turang with 15 stolen bases.

Cruz smashed nine home runs this season with a batting average of .252. His OBP stands at .366, while his OPS is at .884. Cruz drove in 31 runs and recorded 21 RBIs. He also has 17 double-plays and 68 assists this season.

The talented player has created history with his stolen bases this season. Since 1901, only eight players have reached 25 stolen bases or more in 38 games. The Reds now have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball on their roster who is expected to rule the decade.

There is enough time for Cruz to iron out minor weaknesses in his game and become an elite force. The Reds sit at the fourth spot in the NL Central with a 17-23 record and will be hoping for Cruz to carry them higher.

