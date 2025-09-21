  • home icon
How many homers could secure Cal Raleigh AL MVP over Aaron Judge? MLB analysts weigh in

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:21 GMT
New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge will have a tight AL MVP race (Source: Getty Images)

The American League's Most Valuable Player award is expected to be the hardest pick for analysts and writers as they have to distinguish between two superlative seasons from the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh.

On Saturday, Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run of the season against the Houston Astros, passing Ken Griffey Jr. in the all-time list for most HRs by a Mariner in the history of the franchise. He has also passed Mickey Mantle for the most home runs hit as a switch-hitter. He also leads the American League in RBIs with 129.

As per MLB Network analysts Mark DeRosa and Yonder Alonso, if Raleigh reaches a particular number of home runs, that should secure the MVP award for him. For DeRosa, the number is 62, which would tie Aaron Judge's American League record set in 2022. For Alons,o the number is even lower at 60, which would make Raleigh the eighth person in MLB history to do so.

The arguments presented in Judge's favor are that, except for home runs and RBIs, he leads in every other batting metric, including the stat line, OPS, hits and walks. While both are miles ahead of the American League average, the Yankees captain is a runaway leader everywhere.

The one defining factor has been in defense, where Raleigh plays as a catcher, the hardest position in baseball. Aaron Judge has primarily played in center field, while also having brief stints as the Yankees' Designated Hitter when he was undergoing a rehab spell from injury.

While hitting home runs shouldn't be the sole metric for judgment, Aaron Judge did win the 2022 American League MVP after hitting 62 home runs, which were enough to eclipse a superlative two-way season from Shohei Ohtani, then part of the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees bench coach weighs heavily in favour of Aaron Judge's MVP

In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus made a strong case for Aaron Judge to win the MVP. Ausmus further weighed in as a former 3x Gold Glove winning shortstop.

“I understand, as a former catcher, Cal Raleigh is having an unbelievable year as a catcher,” Ausmus said. “[He's] certainly deserving of MVP votes, but I actually don’t think it’s close. I saw, and you may have seen it, a tweet a few days ago that said if you subtracted 180 OPS points from Aaron Judge, he’d be Cal Raleigh. And if you subtracted 180 points from Cal Raleigh, he’d be an average major league player.
”So, I don’t think it’s close. I think when you really look into the numbers, Judge, he’s got him, and [Raleigh] has had a phenomenal year ... He just happens to be playing in a year where Aaron Judge has been phenomenal.”

Both teams' success could also determine their stars' MVP candidature. Currently the Yankees are in the AL Wild Card spots while the Mariners have leapfrogged the Astros to move to first place in the AL West.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

