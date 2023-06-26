How many MLB players have 2000 hits? Achievement examined as Freddie Freeman reaches landmark

Freddie Freeman achieved a rare feat against the Houston Astros on Sunday as he reached the 2,000 hits landmark.

In the process, Freeman became the 291st player in MLB history to achieve the historic figure. Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds legend, is at the top of the list with 4,256 hits. Among the 291 players, there are seven active ones - including Freeman - who have at least 2000 hits.

Veteran infielder for the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera is the only active active player with more than 3000 hits. This distinction was held by St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels legend, Albert Pujols, up until last year when he retired.

Coming to the game on Sunday, infielder Freeman's second hit of the night got him the illustrious accomplishment, but the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the game in extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth innings with Rafael Montero pitching for the Astros, Freeman came to the box. Mookie Betts was stationed on second base after being hit on pitch and stealing second. On a 2 outs 2-1 situation, the veteran infielder hit a line drive towards the right field on a 92 mph changeup.

The double drove in Betts, and Freeman earned his 2000th hit and 1089th RBI of his career. The LA Dodgers rallied to cut short the lead, with Will Smith's two-run home run in the next at-bat. However, they lost in the 11th innings as Houston scored a go-ahead run off Alex Bregman's single.

Other active players who could join Freddie Freeman in illustrious club

Three active players are close to entering the 2,000 hits club. Astros' Jose Altuve has 1,961 hits, while Evan Longoria, who is with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has 1,911.

Barring injuries, both players are expected to join Freddie Freeman and six other active players with 2,000 hits.

