How many Mound Visits are allowed in college baseball? Comparing and contrasting with MLB rules

How many Mound Visits are allowed in college baseball? The question has risen to the forefront of the baseball world as the College World Series takes the nation by storm. When going from college to professional sports, there are often a few rules that get changed. For example, the NFL requires two feet inbounds for a catch, the NCAA requires just one.

In baseball, the number of allowed mound visits changes from the MLB's rule. This is one of their changes, though it doesn't much impact the gameplay. In college, coaches are allowed to go to the mound three times if they don't make a pitching change.

According to Baseball Rules Academy, this is the stated rule:

"A coach is allowed to be involved in a maximum of 3 free trips of the 6 defensive charged conferences, plus one extra free trip in the event of an extra inning game."

A free trip involves them going to the mound or to a player without going to the bullpen.

How many mound visits are allowed in college baseball vs MLB?

In the MLB, this is a very different rule. They are allowed five mound visits per game per nine innings. They are also limited to one non-change visit per inning:

"The members of the coaching staff (including the manager) can make one mound visit per pitcher per inning without needing to remove the pitcher from the game. If the same pitcher is visited twice in one inning, the pitcher must be removed from the contest."

In the MLB, mound visits seem to be more common or at least they're allowed to be.

