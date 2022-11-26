How many players have hit 60 home runs in a season? | MLB Records

During the 2022 MLB season, we saw something that does not occur often. New York Yankees superslugger Aaron Judge lofted 62 home runs, crowning himself the widely accepted single-season MLB home run record holder.

Not many players have reached 60 home runs in a single season. Prior to Judge's 2022 campaign, Roger Maris was regarded as being the single-season champion after hitting 61 home runs in 1961 as a member of the Yankees.

Judge reached his 62nd home run of the season in October against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. In attendance were his parents and his wife Samantha, as well as Roger Maris Jr., the son of the previous record holder in the category.

Maris Jr. had previously discounted the number of other players who hit more than 60 home runs while being under the influence of performance-enhancing drugs.

Roger Maris Jr @RogerMarisJr Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs. Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games. Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs. Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games. https://t.co/iHqoGu2Vn5

"Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs. Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games." - @ Roger Maris Jr.

Some players have hit substantially more than 60. This included Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants, who hit 73 in 2001, and Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 70 in 1998. However, the MLB subsequently found that both players were using performance-enhancing drugs to reach these levels, and their records are not widely accepted.

The same went for Chicago Cubs hitter Sammy Sosa, who hit 60+ home runs 3 times between 1998 and 2001. However, a subsequent MLB investigation revealed that he too was using PEDs. Despite his offensive numbers, Sosa has still not made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

ᗪOᑎKEYᕼᗩᑕK™ @DonkeyHack Sammy Sosa is the only player in baseball history to hit over 60 home runs in three different seasons.

Sammy Sosa is the only player in baseball history to hit over 60 home runs in three different seasons.https://t.co/2TI3d1cutX

"Sammy Sosa is the only player in baseball history to hit over 60 home runs in three different seasons." - @ DONKEYHACK

The final player to have hit 60 or more home runs is the legendary Babe Ruth of the "Murderers Row" 1920s New York Yankees. Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927, 34 years before Maris broke his record, and 95 years before Judge did.

Another current Yankee, Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 home runs as a member of the Miami Marlins. in 2017. However, he cannot in earnest be included in our list.

We might see more MLB players in the 60+ club soon

60 home runs is a mammoth feat, as evidenced by the fact that so few MLB players have done it, and fewer have yet done it without the help of performance enhancing substances.

But the game of baseball is constantly getting better. It is a distinct possibility that this list will be much longer in 10 to 20 years time.

Poll : 0 votes