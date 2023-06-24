How many teams did Randy Johnson play for? Exploring the 'Big Unit's illustrious career

Randy Johnson has been a major figure in the world of baseball throughout the 1990s and early part of this century. The pitcher had a decorated career spanning more than 20 years representing six different teams.

Randy Johnson started his career with the now defunct Montreal Expos. After spending two years with the franchise, he moved to the Seattle Mariners where he actually found his footing and became the 'Big Unit'.

In his nine years with the Mariners, Johnson was a 5x All-Star and also won his first Cy Young award in 1995.

In 1998, he spent a solitary season with the Houston Astros. Afterward, Johnson agreed to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, for $52.4 million, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in just their second year as a franchise.

The team won its first World Series defeating the three-time defending champions, New York Yankees. Furthermore, Johnson was named World Series MVP in 2001.

Randy Johnson's arguably most successful individual season came in 2002 when he won the pitching Triple Crown for most wins, strikeouts and best ERA. In six years with the Diamondbacks, Johnson missed out on being an All-Star only once.

Such was his legacy with the team that the D'backs retired the no.51 that Johnson wore.

Later years of Randy Johnson's career

In 2005, Johnson made the move to the New York Yankees. However, his two years in the Big Apple turned out to be subpar ones with 3.79 and 5.00 ERAs, respectively.

He moved back to Arizona for another two-year spell before completing his last season with the San Francisco Giants in 2009 before retiring.

Such was Randy Johnson's prowess, that the ace was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015.

