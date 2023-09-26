How many times have the Yankees made playoffs? Exploring Bronx Bombers postseason history following latest heartbreak

The last time the New York Yankees participated in the MLB playoffs, they were defeated in the American League Championship Series in 2022. In their 121 seasons, they have made the playoffs a total of 58 times. The Yankees last missed the playoffs in 2016.

The years 1903 marked their inaugural season while 2023 marked the latest. The group went by the name of New York Highlanders from 1903 until 1912 and changed its name to the New York Yankees in 1913.

In 1933, the team had the finest start to a Yankees season, going 7-0 to begin the year. In 1927 and 1992, the New York Yankees began the seasons 6-0, which is the second-best start by a Yankees team.

How many times have the Yankees made playoffs?

The New York Yankees' season in 2023 has been forgettable. As a result of their 7-1 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the wind and rain-battered Yankee Stadium last week, the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason race and are already looking ahead to the 2024 campaign. They will be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"this Yankees skid is the 8th 9-game losing streak in franchise history (& 1st since 1982) but keep in mind in case they lose again tomorrow: the last time the Yankees lost 10+ games in a row was 1913, or, THE FIRST YEAR THEY WERE THE YANKEES AFTER CHANGING FROM THE HIGHLANDERS," Cespedes Family BBQ wrote on X.

In August 2023 at the Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees suffered their ninth straight defeat, dropping to 60-65 on the year. They were defeated 2-1 by the Washington Nationals.

The squad is arguably in its worst slump in more than 40 years as a result of the nine-game losing run. The Yankees' previous victory came against the Miami Marlins on August 11.

There hasn't been any pleasure in the New York clubhouse for nine straight games and a total of 65 games out of 125 played.