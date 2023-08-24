How many Yankees have hit 3 homeruns in a game? Listing Bronx Bombers' top hitters to record the rare feat

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the 21st Yankee in the history of the franchise to hit three home runs in a single game. The amazing feat came against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday as the Bombers took a 9-1 victory to end their losing streak in the MLB.

The New Yorkers boast several great players in the history of their club and 20 of them have hit three homers in a single game, with Aaron Judge now joining the ranks to become the 21st Yankee to do so. Here's a look at the other hitters who have achieved the feat.

Babe Ruth (1926, 1928, 1930) Tony Lazzeri (1927, 1936) Lou Gehrig (1927, 1929, 1930, 1932) Ben Chapman (1932) Joe DiMaggio (1937, 1948, 1950) Bill Dickey (1939) Charlie Keller (1940) Johnny Mize (1950) Mickey Mantle (1955) Tom Tresh (1965) Bobby Murcer (1970, 1973) Cliff Johnson (1977) Reggie Jackson (1977) Mike Stanley (1995) Darryl Strawberry (1996) Paul O'Neill (1995) Tino Martinez (1997) Tony Clark (2004) Alex Rodriguez (2005, 2010) Mark Teixeira (2010) Aaron Judge (2023)

Aaron Judge ends Yankees' losing streak with first 3-HR game of his career

