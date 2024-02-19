How to master hitting in MLB The Show 24? Tips, tricks, various swing types & more

Baseball fans will not have to wait long for MLB The Show 24 to hit stores across the globe. The popular video game franchise is set to be released on March 19th, 2024 across the world, and it won't be long until the latest iteration of the game has baseball fans flocking online to best maximize their gaming experience.

MLB The Show 24 will bring all of the best baseball action back to fans, there will undoubtedly be updates and changes that gamers will need to adjust to. One of the areas of the game that gamers need to master is at the plate. There are a number of ways that players could swing while at the plate, with each type dependent on the experience that the gamer is looking for.

One of the easiest modes for gamers is the use of the buttons. There are three different types of swings that gamers can use throughout the game: normal, contact, and power. Depending on which players gamers are using, they may want to utilize these types of swings to maximize the effectiveness of their players.

For example, a player such as Luis Arraez will be more effective when using a contact swing as opposed to a power swing. The opposite will happen if gamers were to use a slugger such as Giancarlo Stanton, whose contact-hitting stat will be lower than his power stats.

While buttons may be the easiest swing type to use for veterans and beginners to MLB The Show 24, the use of the analog stick could make for a more realistic experience. The analog flick and stride options allow gamers to have a more authentic but challenging experience, however, if this mode can be perfected, it could lead to better results.

Player batting stance could be a difference maker in MLB The Show 24

One of the most underrated ways to improve as a batter in MLB The Show is to find a batting stance and style that works best for each individual gamer. Taken from experience, even if a player has elite hitting stats such as Matt Olson, his batting stance and swing timing may not be ideal for each gamer.

It might be worth it for gamers, especially those new to the video game series, to test several players to find out if the swing timing of a George Springer works better than Aaron Judge for them.

Another way that players can experiment is by adjusting the settings of the game itself. It may also be worth trying different camera angles to figure out which one allows them to view the pitcher and strikezone the best. The overall experience in MLB The Show 24 will certainly be improved if gamers take the time to figure out which option works best for them.

