 How did MLB Star Mike Trout meet his wife?

Mike Trout is known as one of the best players in the MLB. The LA Angels star has a Rookie of the Year Award and three MVP designations to his name.

However, less is known about the outfielder's personal life. Today, we are going to take a look at how Trout met his wife, Jessica Cox, and go further into the long-term relationship that the two have shared.

We love you, Jess!! !! You make not just me, but our little family complete. Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, and loving wife.We love you, Jess!!!! You make not just me, but our little family complete. Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, and loving wife.We love you, Jess!! 🎂❤️!! https://t.co/UZMJy3IPgh

Trout was first scouted for his baseball prowess while attending Millville High School in New Jersey. Trout hit .531 in his senior year at Millville High School, meaning that he registered a hit in more than half of his plate appearances.

Going along with his other-worldly batting average, Trout hit 18 home runs in 81 at-bats that season. Also, as a pitcher, he was insane. Trout once pitched a 18-strikeout no-hitter, a New Jersey high school baseball record. He was named to the All-American high school team later that year.

Apart from turning the heads of MLB scouts, Trout also met the love of his life, Jessica, while attending high school there. Jessica Cox met Trout in the backseat of a classroom.

The pair's romance took on a long-distance format when Jessica moved to Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to attend Lebanon Valley College to study education after graduating from Millville.

Jessica was present when Mike Trout hit his first career home run at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. She is known to be one of his most ardent fans and supports her husband unconditionally.

But the two soon reconnected, and were married in a ceremony in December 2017. The pair welcomed a son into the world in July 2020.

Jessica Trout currently serves as a special needs teacher and lives with her husband. Mike, at their home in Newport Beach, California. Jessica and Mike Trout have been heavily involved in a number of charities through the Angels that seek to help at-risk youth located in southern California.

Mike Trout hopes for bigger things in 2023

Unfortunately, Trout has not seen playoff action since he made it to the postseason with the Angels in 2014. Since then, fans and pundits have been hard on Trout for not leading his team any further. Perhaps 2023 will be the year that Trout brings glory to southern California, with Jessica at his side.

