How did MLB Superstar Jose Altuve meet his wife? 

Jose Altuve is arguably one of the best baseball players of this generation. The Houston Astros star has been through several highs and lows in his career. However, one constant that has remained in his life is his wife, Nina.

Nina and Jose Altuve have been married since 2006. She was only 14 and he was 16 when they tied the knot. They both grew up in Maracay, Venezuela and know each other from living in the Maracay area.

"Wonderful night at Potente to support Jose & Nina Altuve and The Astros Foundation." - @ Julia Morales

The pair now live in the suburbs of Houston and are both dedicated born-again Christians. They are not shy about proclaiming their faith on social media and at Astros fan events. The couple have two daughters. Their first child was born in 2016 and their second in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Not a lot is known about Nina Altuve as she chooses to keep her personal life private. She is a proud supporter of her husband's lifestyle and baseball career.

According to People, Nina has been a bioanalyst since 2012 and also works as a purchasing specialist. She is also heavily involved in charitable causes in and around Houston.

Jose Altuve had a long and difficult path to the majors. He had originally tried out for the Astros when he was 17 but at just 5-foot-6, Altuve was dismissed for being too small.

Altuve worked hard and finally got his opportunity with the Astros. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2011 against the Washington Nationals.

He was allegedly a significant part of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in 2017. He was one of the players who allegedly used covert techniques to steal signs from opposing pitchers. However, no firm evidence was found to indict Altuve.

"Jose Altuve and his wife, Nina, donated 60,000 meals to Kids Meals Inc." - @ Chandler Rome

Altuve won the AL MVP Award that same year. He posted a league-best .346 batting average with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Jose Altuve was a big part of 2022 Houston Astros World Series win

Altuve was a huge part of the reason why the Astros won the 2022 World Series. Altuve batted .308 as the Astros bested Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies to help his team win their second Fall Classic in six seasons. No doubt, Nina was by his side the entire time.

