“How much is deferred on this?”; “How much help does Shohei Ohtani need?” - fans react as Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers agree to deal pending physical

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially bringing back one of their legends, reportedly agreeing to terms on a new contract with Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer has expressed interest in continuing his MLB career despite still recovering from offseason surgery and while this reunion felt inevitable, it is now coming to fruition.

According to MLB insider Alden Gonzalez, Clayton Kershaw was at the Los Angeles Dodgers' training facility and agreed to a new deal, however, he will still need to pass the physical before it can be made official. The 36-year-old has spent his entire MLB career with the club and now will see that tenure continue as he looks to contribute to another World Series title.

It has been expected that if Clayton Kershaw was going to sign with a team for the 2025 season, it would be with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That being said, following the report that he was returning to the club, fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on the decision with some taking shots at the team's method of deferring salary.

"How much is deferred on this bad boy?" - One fan posted online.

"One year, eleventy billion dollars" - Another fan shared on social media.

"All money in the contract deferred until 3027, per source" - One more added.

Injuries have plagued Clayton Kershaw in recent seasons, however, when he is healthy, he is still a solid contributor on any given night. Although he was limited to only 30.0 innings last season, in 2023, Kershaw earned the 10th All-Star selection of his career. The fact that the Kershaw is returning to the Dodgers has some fans questioning how many pitchers the team needs and how much help they need.

"How much help does Ohtani need" - One fan posted.

"8 man rotation incoming" - Another fan shared.

"Cuz the dodgers need more pitching" - One more added.

The addition of Clayton Kershaw strengthens the Los Angeles Dodgers already elite pitching staff

Even if Clayton Kershaw serves in a limited role, if he is healthy, he can be another asset for Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. The reigning World Series champions will enter the 2025 season with arguably the best pitching rotation in baseball, something that Kershaw only improves.

Los Angeles currently has a pitching core that consists of Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki. The team also has a number of injured players working their way back, including Bobby Miller, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May. Now, adding Clayton Kershaw into the mix gives the club incredible depth and flexibilty as they look to defend their title in 2025.

