How much are Los Angeles Dodgers playoff tickets? Pricing and details on how to attend their first postseason series

The MLB playoffs are rapidly approaching, which means it's time for Los Angeles Dodgers fans to start preparing for their opening round of postseason action. The team and its fans will have to wait until the end of the National League Wild Card Series to see who their opponents will be, however, tickets are already for sale.

That being said, on the Los Angeles Dodgers official ticketing website, there are limited options available for the first home game of the National League Division Series. Currently, the Dodgers are set to host their first home playoff game on Oct. 7 against the winner of the third and sixth playoff seeds.

For fans hoping to attend the game in person, depending on where they hope to sit and the site they buy their tickets from, it could cost them a pretty penny. Currently, on the Dodgers' official ticketing site, the cheapest available ticket for their first home game is $88, with available tickets ranging up to $103.

As mentioned, those are only the prices for the tickets that are available. If fans are looking for better seating, they may need to go through a third-party reselling website such as Vivid Seats. Currently, the most expensive ticket for Game 1 on Vivid Seats will cost you a cool $2,676.

A look at Los Angeles Dodgers ticket prices if they were to reach the NLCS

For fans looking ahead and believing that the Los Angeles Dodgers will advance to the second round, tickets are also available for purchase. On the Dodgers' official ticketing website, the prices for available tickets range from $99 to $108. It's important to mention that these prices do not include any additional taxes and fees.

