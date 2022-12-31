How much is a signed Alex Rodriguez baseball worth?

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most controversial players ever. Once known as one of the faces of the New York Yankees, he was disgraced after a PED-use scandal. Fans still have mixed and divisive feelings about him to this day.

Selected first overall in the 1993 MLB draft, A-Rod had a breakout season for the Seattle Mariners in 1996. That season, he batted .358 and scored 141 runs, leading the league in both categories. He finished second in MVP voting that year and made a name for himself forever.

Rodriguez then joined the Texas Rangers, where he won the MVP Award in 2003. Prior to the 2004 season, A-Rod was traded to the New York Yankees, and his popularity began to explode.

Alex Rodriguez won the MVP Award two more times in New York. His second came in 2005, and his third came in 2007 after a 54-home run season. A-Rod peaked around this time.

After the 2007 season, it emerged that Rodriguez had used performance-enhancing drugs as a member of the Texas Rangers. In 2013, it was announced by the MLB that Rodriguez would be receiving a 211-game suspension. The term was later lessened to 162 games, which caused him to miss the entire 2014 MLB season.

A-Rod retired in 2016 after 22 years playing for the New York Yankees. Although he is fifth on the all-time home run list with 696 of them, his reputation remains marred by a massive scandal.

Fans are still willing to pay top dollar for A-Rod memorabilia though. In 2022, a signed baseball card sold for just over $20,000 on popular online auction site eBay. The card was signed by the star. This means that there is still a special spot in the hearts and minds of many fans for A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez remains a controversial character

A-Rod has been in the anteroom of the Baseball Hall of Fame for years. In 2022, he, once again, failed to gain entry after receiving only 34% of the vote. This shows that, despite all that he has obtained in his career, he did one of the things that cannot be so easily forgiven.

