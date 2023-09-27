How much are Tampa Bay Rays playoff tickets? Pricing and details on how to attend their first postseason series

As the MLB postseason rapidly approaches, the Tampa Bay Rays will be looking to make it to the playoffs with a healthy roster. Although the team has five games remaining, fans can begin planning ahead, preparing their best outfits for the festivities, and most importantly, securing their playoff tickets.

"Seeing so many tweets of Rays playoff tickets in the Ballpark app is hitting me right in the feels and I love it. Troptober, baby. Can't wait to rock the tilted roof." - @ThePaulDriscoll

Although playoff ticket prices tend to skyrocket, when it comes to attending a postseason at Tropicana Field, fans are able to catch all the action for an affordable price. The Tampa Bay Rays will host the entirety of the American League Wild Card round, which is set to begin on October 3 and run until October 5 if necessary.

Currently, on the Rays official website, tickets to game one of the Wild Card postseason round range from $55 USD to $255 USD. Although Tampa Bay is yet to find out who they will be playing in the opening round, it will likely be either the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, or Seattle Mariners.

That being said, there are five games remaining on the Rays' schedule, so there is a possibility of the team surpassing the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East crown. If they indeed take first place from the Orioles, they will bypass the Wild Card Round, instead advancing to the American League Division Series.

A look at Tampa Bay Rays ticket prices if they reach the ALDS

It remains to be seen if the Rays will secure a spot in the ALDS or have to make their way through the Wild Card Round, but tickets for the first home game of the ALDS are also available now.

For fans looking to secure tickets to the Rays' first home game in the ALDS, the tickets on the team's official website also range from $55 USD to $255 USD.

"Just bought ALDS rays home game tickets. Going behind enemies lies for the postseason. #birdland" - @BirdlandU

In comparison to the rest of the MLB, playoff tickets to the Tampa Bay Rays are considerably cheaper than most other teams. For example, of the tickets that are still available on the Los Angeles Dodgers team website, the cheapest one being offered for the first home game of the National League Division Series is $88 USD.