How much did Texas Rangers get for winning the World Series? Exploring record-breaking revenues from the 2023 postseason

Winning the World Series is no small feat. Months of regular season play give way to a do-or-die postseason in which any error can spell the end. For that reason, the 2023 champion Texas Rangers will see themselves compensated handsomely for their victory.

As per MLB regulations, teams are awarded bonus pool money based on how well they perform. The three factors that influence the amounts each player receives are the size of the bonus pool, the team's success and the individual amount to be given to each player.

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Texas Rangers were awarded $506,263 for winning the 2023 World title. The funds were drawn from 60% of receipts spread across select games from the Wild Card, Divisional, Conference and World Series.

Since the start of the 2022 season, MLB has established guidelines governing the amount each team gets. While the Rangers are entitled to 36% based on their victory, the runners-up Arizona Diamondbacks will be awarded 24%, a figure that translates to $313,634.

The revenue raised for the bonus pool this season was a record-setting $107.8 million, the highest it has ever been. The amount dispensed to each player is an internal matter for the team, with a vote being held by players who have spent the entire season with the team.

Additionally, determining who gets the money, including coaches and players who have not played the entire season, is also an internal decision.

Bonus money gives teams extra inspiration to win the World Series

While MLB players are already paid handsomely and winning the World Series is always the primary goal, alloting some extra money is a great way for the league to reward success.

The Rangers' amount will be nearly $200,000 more than the St. Louis Cardinals were given in 2006, and will all but certainly continue to rise in the years to come.

The Rangers put forth an incredible season that defied expectations for both players and coaches. At least now, the champions will get a healthy holiday bonus to inspire another magical run in 2024.

