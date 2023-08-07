How old are Little League World Series players? Age and eligibility criteria, explored

The Little League World Series is back for softball, with teams from around the country hoping to outlast and eventually raise the trophy. It is sometimes, like in the case of Cody Bellinger, a harbinger of a great baseball career to come. Regardless, it's one of the top sports tournaments in the country.

The key aspect for the Little League World Series is age. How old are the players? The rules state that players cannot be older than 12 or younger than 10 years old. There is a strictly defined age range that cannot be violated.

Little League World Series requirements

Aside from being between the ages of 10 and 12, there are other requirements that have to be met to play in the Little League World Series. A team cannot have more than 15 players and there must be at least 12 on a roster to compete.

This means that within one region, there needs to be 12-15 10-12 year olds who are good at softball or baseball in order to compete. This can make it difficult for some areas to field a team.

How old are Little League World Series players?

One team from each region can compete in the World Series. The United States has the following regions:

Great Lakes Region

Mid-Atlantic Region

Midwest Region

Metro Region

New England Region

Mountain Region

Southeast Region

Northwest Region

Southwest Region

West Region

This makes it impossible for all teams to compete in the World Series, but these are the rules.