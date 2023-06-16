How to play 1v1 in MLB The Show 23? Multiplayer option to play against friends, explored

MLB The Show 23 remains the top baseball game on the market, with various modes giving fans of the series a plethora of options for playing the game. However, while some fans of the game may be into Diamond Dynasty or Road to the Show, simply playing with another friend online may be the most rewarding and enjoyable experience.

One of the most important steps toward playing MLB The Show 23 online besides owning the game is making sure that each friend hoping to play has subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Depending on the type of subscription, the monthly price ranges from $9.99 USD to $17.99. However, there are discounted prices based on the length of the subscription.

SlimeyJade 🏳️‍⚧️ Midnight Monster District (MMD) @SlimeyJade Ugh. I want PlayStation Plus Premium so badly. But I definitely don't wanna pay $18 per month. The yearly subscription comes to $10 per month but $120 is such a big cost upfront. Anyone out there wanna buy it for me and I'll give you $10 a month? Lmao kidding...



Once both friends have a PlayStation Plus subscription, and the game itself, it's time to fire up their console and get into the action. Given the fact that MLB The Show 23 is a cross-platform video game, it does not matter if players have a Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation to be able to battle online.

Steps towards playing one-on-one multiplayer on MLB The Show 23

On the right side of the menu, gamers will see a "Friends" tab, which will allow them to see who is online, while also being able to send invitations to those who are yet to fire up their system (cross-platform play must be enabled).

In order to play head-to-head against one's friend in the online multiplayer mode, whichever player elects to host the game will simply need to send an invitation to the other. Once accepted, both gamers will be able to square off for ultimate supremacy.

Alex | Famous @xFamous @ImDiabetus Some surprises now that I’m playing some different multiplayer games, MLB The Show has a decently respectful community and UFC 4 has an extremely toxic community @ImDiabetus Some surprises now that I’m playing some different multiplayer games, MLB The Show has a decently respectful community and UFC 4 has an extremely toxic community 😂😂

After all is said and done, the only question is which team will you pick? Is it going to be the New York Yankees vs the Boston Red Sox, or the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays challenging the world?

