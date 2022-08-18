How to play MLB Sorare on your mobile; Complete details on IOS and Android app

The best way to experience MLB Sorare on your smartphone is via the Sorare mobile app. It is available on the App Store for iOS users.

Android users won’t need to wait long. The Sorare Android beta is currently in development and a beta version is expected to roll out sometime in the next few months.

With the mobile app, you will be able to do it all, from start to finish. You can create your account, make your team, join competitions, view player cards with detailed live data, receive live updates, and a lot more.

You will need to use the web version of Sorare to complete your onboarding. Go to the Sorare app, click on "Create Account" and then enter your information. Submit, and wait for an email. Upon receiving the email, open it and click "Confirm My Account".

You will be redirected to your browser, after which you will need to verify your phone number. Return to the Sorare app, close the Sign Up webview, and then log in with your account. Voila! You are good to go.

Android users, to request access to our Beta Program and provide valuable feedback on your experience, apply here:



We aim to roll out the Android App to all beta testers in August! The Sorare Android mobile app is coming!Android users, to request access to our Beta Program and provide valuable feedback on your experience, apply here: sorare.typeform.com/to/VDCVvqK2 We aim to roll out the Android App to all beta testers in August! The Sorare Android mobile app is coming! 📱🙌Android users, to request access to our Beta Program and provide valuable feedback on your experience, apply here: sorare.typeform.com/to/VDCVvqK2🔜 We aim to roll out the Android App to all beta testers in August! https://t.co/E00NNciKUS

A balanced team is key to success on MLB Sorare

The MLB Sorare marketplace is live for you can now make your selections if you haven't already.

There are four kinds of cards in the game: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Fans can enter their cards into a variety of tournaments and earn points based on real-life performances and results.

Having players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will guarantee returns. However, just like in real life, success in Sorare can only be found with a balanced line-up from top to bottom.

Here’s the line-up of a recent Limited tournament winner.

SorareMLB @SorareMLB Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 https://t.co/U9328YufRe

Tournaments can be found in the lobby section on Sorare’s website. Once live games are underway, it is easy to keep track of how your Sorare team is performing in real time.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

