How to play MLB The Show 24 on PC? Exploring potential workarounds of highly anticipated game

To the excitement of baseball players and gamers alike, MLB The Show 24 is set to release soon. The full game will be made available to everyone on March 19, but players who pre-ordered select editions of the game will have early access starting March 15.

While the game was exclusive to PlayStation consoles in the past, that is not the case anymore. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox systems, and the Nintendo Switch.

Since the game is cross-platform, players can play against users on any consoles mentioned above. It also means you can team up with one of your friends who does not own the same console you do.

Fans can team up with their friends in the game's coop mode. In this mode, you and your friend will pick players you own and assemble a juggernaut squad to play against others.

How to play MLB The Show 24 on PC

PC players have gotten the short end of the stick again this year. The game will not be released on PC, which is surely disappointing for those wishing to get in on the action with their high-powered machines.

Fortunately, those who own an Xbox and a PC have a workaround allowing them to play the game on their PC. For this method, gamers must have Microsoft's Game Pass.

MLB The Show 24 will be released on Game Pass again this year. Gamers can install the Xbox Game Pass on their PC and launch it. After that, click on the cloud gaming tab and find MLB The Show. Finally, plug in your Xbox wireless controller and launch the game on your PC, and you are ready to chase a World Series title.

This is your best bet if you want to play on a PC.

