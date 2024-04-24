“How is it possible that the umps keep getting worse” – Yankees fans frustrated as Juan Soto called out without one pitch appearing inside strike zone

New York Yankees fans were left frustrated with some questionable umpiring once again as Juan Soto was struck out in the fifth innings against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Having been shut out in the first game of the series yesterday, the New York lineup responded well, but home plate umpire John Tumpane somewhat dampened their spirits.

The incident occurred in the fifth innings when Soto was struck out by Athletics starter Paul Blackburn, with all three strike calls looking questionable. Yankees fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions.

“How is it possible that the umps keep getting worse,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "All 3 being called strikes is unbelievable," added another.

"@MLBUA do you even watch these games?" wrote @YashCoD on X.

"Send this crew to the sun," added @BiggzyRips.

"Have we gotten a single good ump this season?" wrote @BrosephSZN.

"How can umps consistently be this bad at their jobs man," wrote @HolzhauerJosh.

"This is abysmal by the ump," wrote @arm3d_truth.

"So tired of bad umpiring," wrote @juanalonso831.

"Gimme the challenge system ASAP," wrote @TheJearBear28.

Juan Soto's arrival in New York has seen a noticeable improvement in the team's general mood as well their as performances on the field. Having made a good start to the season which saw them take top spot in their division, they have now fallen behind due to some lackluster hitting in recent days. Hence, they are eager to get their mojo back, but things don't seem to be falling in place just yet.

The Athletics started the scoring early and got on the board with a run in the first inning. The Yankees were quick to respond with a Giancarlo Stanton double and an Anthony Rizzo homer that saw them take a 4-1 lead.

However, when Juan Soto faced the A's pitcher in the bottom of the fifth, he went down two strikes on calls that looked outside the strike zone. The outfielder made his feelings clear to the umpire, who then proceeded to call the third strike on yet another pitch that looked to be outside the zone.

Yankees manager explains decision to keep Juan Soto second in lineup

As the New York Yankees lineup has hit a slump in recent days, there has been no shortage of suggestions for Aaron Boone to make some changes to the order of personnel. Currently, Anthony Volpe is on top of the order, followed by Juan Soto in second and Aaron Judge in third.

"I don't think switching, flipping Judge and Soto all of sudden," said Boone when asked about the possibility. Despite Judge's recent struggles, he certainly has his manager's confidence, but it remains to be seen if it is the right call.

