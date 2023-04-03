How can I save $50 on MLB.TV cost in 2023? Hidden MLBPAA discount gives viewers chance to reduce expenditure

Are you a fan of Major League Baseball but hesitant to subscribe to MLB.TV due to its high cost? Don’t worry, there is a hidden discount that can help you save $50 on your subscription in 2023.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) has been offering a 50% discount on MLB.TV subscriptions to its members for a few years now. You don’t have to be a retired baseball player to take advantage of this offer. Simply sign up for a “Home Run Fan Membership” for $25 per year, and you’ll receive a discount code that slashes the price of MLB TV in half.

How to save 50% from your MLB.TV subscription?

With MLB.TV charging $150 for the 2023 season, the discount drops the price to $75. Factoring in the $25 cost of an MLBPAA membership brings the total to $100, which is $50 off the list price. Students and military personnel can save an additional 35% on top of those discounts.

To take advantage of this deal, sign up for a Home Run Fan Membership on the MLBPAA website. Within a few minutes of signing up, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to get the MLB TV discount. Visit the special landing page provided in the email and sign in with your MLB.com account to see the 50% discount already applied to your checkout page.

The MLBPAA offers a 50% MLB TV discount to all members

Keep in mind that the MLBPAA discount is only available while supplies last and could disappear mid-season, as it did last year.

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market baseball games, but not your local team’s games or those that air on national TV channels or are exclusive to other streaming services. However, MLB TV offers excellent video quality and neat features, such as “condensed” game replays and the ability to hide scores.

Apart from discounts on MLB.TV, the MLBPAA membership comes with other benefits, such as discounts on MLB.com merchandise, Oakley products and gym subscriptions.

In addition to the MLBPAA discount, college students and military personnel can receive a 35% discount on their subscriptions. Furthermore, T-Mobile subscribers usually receive a free subscription to MLB TV via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

MLB TV also typically reduces the cost of its service throughout the season and has offered a 50% discount on Father’s Day in previous years.

Overall, the MLBPAA discount provides an excellent opportunity to save on MLB TV subscriptions for out-of-market baseball games.

