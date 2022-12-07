How does signing Mitch Haniger benefit the San Francisco Giants?

Mitch Haniger is the newest member of the San Francisco Giants. The outfielder will travel south down the West Coast from Seattle, where he has spent the past five seasons playing for the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle Mariners ON Tap @MarinersONtap Thanks for the Mariners memories Mitch Haniger Thanks for the Mariners memories Mitch Haniger 🔥 https://t.co/TRyWCzMbMC

The San Francisco Giants are an aging team. With an average age of 30.0, only the New York Mets are older. Joe Schoen, a former NFL executive, was hired last year with the intent of revitalizing the team.

The Giants were in advanced talks with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge to have him come to the Bay Area. Judge was born and raised in Linden, California, a town less than 100 miles east of San Francisco. Many thought the deal would close, but at the last moment, Judge resigned with the Yankees.

Although the team has some apt outfielders in Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr., recent results in the NL West show that a change is needed.

The Giants are now looking for other options to pump some life into their outfield. Although not quite Aaron Judge, Mitch Haniger is a welcome addition to the outfield.

Haniger, 31, began his career in 2016 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2018, he made the move to Seattle. In 2018, his first season with the Mariners, Haniger hit 26 home runs and 93 RBIs, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

A somewhat streaky hitter, Haniger seems to have seasons when he hits, and seasons where he struggles. He missed most of the 2019 season with a groin injury, but came back to hit a career-best 39 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in agreement with Giants on three-year, $43.5M contract. Deal includes opt-out after year two. First: @JeffPassan Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in agreement with Giants on three-year, $43.5M contract. Deal includes opt-out after year two. First: @JeffPassan.

Haniger's contract with the Giants is for three years and is worth a total of $43.5 million. The former face of the rebuilding Mariners is sure to add some vitality to the stagnating Giants team.

Mitch Haniger may not be enough to stop the Giants slide

For years, the only valid opposition that the Giants encountered in their division was the LA Dodgers. Now, with the San Diego Padres ascending, they find themselves outflanked. With the Giants finishing 30 games behind the Dodgers in 2022, hopefully the signing of Mitch Haniger will start to turn the tables for this team.

