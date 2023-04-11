How to unlock hidden egg 7 in MLB The Show 23? How to find The Great Egg Hunt's most covert location

The Great Egg Hunt is a component of MLB The Show 23's Easter programming, which debuted on April 7. Its purpose is to commemorate the Easter holiday and provide gamers with opportunities to gain lots of goodies during this joyous time.

With an Easter egg-themed treasure hunt across the Diamond Dynasty at MLB The Show 23, SDS provided the goods. Players scoured the Diamond Dynasty for nine hints in an effort to solve the puzzles and advance in The Great Egg Hunt Program.

Egg 1: Moments in the Main Menu



Egg 2: MOST people got Mini Seasons to work with Winning 1 game against 4 different teams (could maybe be teams from different continents)



Egg 3: Play any Conquest Game* (this is a newer fix to the original goal to…

Here's how to find hidden egg 7 in MLB The Show 23

If you are having difficulties in finding all the eggs, here's some help.

Step 1: You must first select the moments tab from the MLB The Show 23 main menu.

Step 2: The Great Egg Hunt can be found by selecting the other programming option.

Step 3: You must then fulfill all five of The Great Egg Hunt's moments. Once it is finished, you will get egg number one.

Step 4: You must use your Egg Hunt Program Cards to earn 1000 PXP in order to acquire egg number seven.

Step 5: You may employ the magnificent Catfish Hunter, the first player from the program you unlock to finish egg seven.

