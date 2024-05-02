How to watch MLB on Bally Sports Plus - Exploring baseball's streaming options

Hardcore MLB fans need to have access to the correct streaming services to stream their favourite pastime games.

However, teams' games are spread across various regional sports networks, so it can be challenging to ensure not to miss a single one. Fortunately, Bally Sports Plus offers a comprehensive solution for fans who want to stream their favourite team’s matches.

It guarantees that the fans can watch their most preferred MLB team’s games, no matter their location. With such a platform, cord-cutters get all the advantages of streaming games on their preferred devices such as smartphones, tablets, a smart TV, and devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Getting Started with Bally Sports Plus

To use the site, fans will first need to sign up for the Bally Sports Plus subscription program.

The service has two plans to choose from: monthly and yearly. The annual plan is a bit favored because there's a discount on it. After a subscription to the Bally Sports App, fans can watch their favorite games by streaming them on their devices.

The subscription cost for one month is $19.99 and for a year is $189.99. Moreover, they also provide a free trial of Bally Sports Plus for the first seven days. A single subscription allows every user to use the app on at least 2 devices.

MLB Teams Covered on Bally Sports Plus

Not all MLB Teams are covered by Bally Sports Plus, though. The teams that they cover are as follows:

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays

Additional MLB streaming options

Apart from Bally Sports Plus, there's another major source where fans can watch their favorite MLB baseball games - MLB.TV.

This service is cost and time-saving for fans who like to follow multiple teams or those who love watching everything that is happening in the league. The price of the subscription is at $29.99/month and $149.99/year.

To watch MLB games you can stream from Digital TV and HULU Plus TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback