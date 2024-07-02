How to watch MLB Draft in 2024? Channels, TV Schedule, and More

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place from July 14 until 16. During the three-day period, hundreds of hopeful young ballplayers will await the most important date of their young careers.

Although few of the names selected will get a chance to see MLB action this season, many will carry the hopes and dreams of their respective fanbases for seasons to come. Pitcher/infielder Jac Caglianone of the Florida Gators is expected to be the first overall pick.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place at the Crosstown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cleveland Guardians will lay claim to the first overall pick, as was arranged at the lottery last December.

How to watch MLB Draft in 2024?

The most immersive way to watch the 2024 Draft is to attend the formalities in person. However, seeing as though that is far from an option that everybody can avail of, we will be examining some other options.

Thankfully, multiple viewing options exist to ensure that you do not miss a moment as the next generation of MLB talent make their first steps towards big-league glory.

What channel shows the MLB Draft in 2024?

Viewers across the United States will be able to catch the proceedings from the 2024 Draft on ESPN. However, it bears mentioning that only the first round will be covered by ESPN. For second-round coverage, fans will need to turn to streaming, but more on that later.

2024 MLB Draft TV schedule

From June 18 until 21, the Draft Combine took place at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. As that has now terminated, the draft itself is the next item of interest on the agenda.

The remaining timetable is as follows:

Round 1 July 14, 2024 5 pm ET Rounds 3-10 July 15, 2024 12 pm ET Rounds 11-20 July 16, 2024 12 pm ET

How can I watch the 2024 Draft for free?

While watching the draft will typically involve getting a cable plan, MLB.TV offers a free trial for seven days. After which, customers can decide to pay $29.99 per month, or $139.99 for the entire season.

How can I watch the Draft without cable in 2024?

Streaming on the app will be limited to MLB.TV or ESPN+ for the first round. For those who wish to watch the first round, but do not have access to the ESPN cable channel, the MLB Network and MLB.TV are the best options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback