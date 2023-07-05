How to watch MLB Draft Day 2 and 3? TV Channels, Streaming services, and more

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place from July 9th to July 11th, marking the continuation of a shift in the timeline that began in 2021. Traditionally held in June, the draft now coincides with the MLB All-Star break.

This year's draft will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and will be streamed on ESPN and MLB.com.

The first day of the draft, July 9th, will cover the first two rounds. Rounds 3–10 will take place on July 10th, and the draft will conclude with rounds 11–20 on July 11th.

Fans can tune in to ESPN for the first round, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on July 9th.

The draft can be watched on ESPN for Day 1, and for Days 2 and 3, it will be broadcast on MLB.com.

This three-day format allows ample time for teams to evaluate prospects and make strategic decisions to bolster their farm systems.

MLB All-Star Week Schedule

The 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle promises to be an unforgettable experience for baseball fans and enthusiasts alike. With a lineup of exciting events and activities, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the notable highlights of the week is the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile. This inaugural event will bring together baseball student-athletes from Division I programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Named after Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., the Swingman Classic aims to celebrate the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while providing 50 talented HBCU players with a national platform to showcase their skills.

Fans attending the festivities can immerse themselves in the Capital One PLAY BALL PARK -- an indoor/outdoor experience that blends baseball, softball, music, food, VR technology, shopping, and more.

They will also have the opportunity to meet former Seattle baseball greats like Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, and Mike Cameron, who will be present to sign autographs, participate in clinics, and lead demonstrations.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will feature the game's brightest prospects who are on the cusp of reaching the Majors. Many current All-Stars have made their first appearances on this stage, making it an exciting event to witness the future stars of the sport.

Additionally, the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona will showcase popular names from the world of entertainment and pop culture, adding a fun-filled and entertaining element to the festivities.

The highly anticipated T-Mobile Home Run Derby will captivate fans with its display of prodigious power as sluggers compete to hit the most home runs. Preceded by a workout and media day, the Derby has become an electrifying event in its own right.

Last but not least, the 2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike will take place at Lumen Field, allowing fans to witness the selection of the next generation of baseball stars firsthand. With the draft being held in conjunction with the All-Star break, it provides an opportunity for more fans to be a part of the excitement.

Overall, the 2023 All-Star Week schedule promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the sport, combining baseball, entertainment, and fan engagement. With a wide array of events and the presence of baseball legends, fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience celebrating the sport they love.

